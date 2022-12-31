Dr M Amjad appointed IUB Dean Faculty of Engineering

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor and Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar Pro Vice Chancellor, Deans, faculty members and students have congratulated Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad on being appointed Dean Faculty of Engineering the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. In this regard, a notification was issued by the Governor’s office yesterday. The Vice-Chancellor said that Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad is an able and respected teacher and researcher. The Vice-Chancellor further said that in the last few years, the College of Engineering has shown outstanding performance in all fields. The Pakistan Engineering Council has also appreciated the performance of the Faculty of Engineering and the high quality of teaching and research in all fields. The Vice-Chancellor hoped that Engr. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad would continue to work with the same passion for the development of the Faculty of Engineering and the welfare of students.