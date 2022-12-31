Project for cultural, tourism promotion of Gandhara launched

To promote the artistic activities of Gandhara, Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) and Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation (KCHF) launched a project under the title of “Support of the Development Cultural Promotion and Tourism resources of the Gandhara culture”.

The duration of this heritage oriented project is 5 years. The project is funded by the Cultural Heritage Administration of the Rep. of Korea. Both KCHF and DOAM are well aware of the significance of Gandara heritage art and architecture and endeavor to protect and conserve these iconic pieces of art, said an official of DOAM.

Pakistan is home to diversified Cultural heritage spans on the period of thousands of years. The heritage of Pakistan starts from Stone Age to later Islamic period of Sub Continent. Pakistan is home to great Indus civilization, fabulous Gandhara grave culture, wonderful Buddhist art and architecture amazing Islamic art, calligraphy and countless artistic activities of various periods of human history. Korea and Pakistan are engaged in Cultural heritage activities and Korea has always extended great support in the protection, conservation and promotion of the cultural heritage of Pakistan especially Gandhara Buddhist heritage. Gandhara Pakistan was the hub of Buddhist cult and artistic activities and possesses the significant honour of producing the first ever Buddha sculpture. Buddhism spread from Gandhara to Korea and Japan.

The main activities performed under the project is the formulation of a team of experts for the Development of the Gandhara culture tourism resource centre which has been devised with the induction of professional experts in the designated fields. The expert team has carried out impeccable research and field activities in their assigned tasks and has produced inventories of Gandhara heritage located in the Taxila valley. This research-oriented information will play a vital role in conservation upkeep and fresh research on these Gandharan sites. The Korean expert team has launched various programs for the capacity development of the technical and professional management of Gandhara heritage sites.

The management has made the most of this expertise and greatly appreciated the ongoing professional efforts of the Korean experts. These technical professional efforts have almost changed the course of conservation on the sites of Taxila and modern techniques imparted by Korean experts for the purpose of conservation have boast the professional activities at the sites. These efforts will further promote the Gandhara cultural heritage and will become a great attractive place to visit for Buddhists, researchers, students and people from all walks of life.

The establishment of the Gandhara Research Centre at DOAM has ameliorated the professional research activities in the field of conservation up gradation and promotion of Buddhist heritage sites. Professionals from all heritage departments of Pakistan are cordially welcomed and imparted modern techniques to polish their skills in the field of conservation and promotion of Gandhara heritage sites.