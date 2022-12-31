Trail-5 emerges as new tourist, healthy activity destination

The biodiversity-rich Margalla Hills National Park’s Trail-5 has emerged as a new tourist and healthy activity destination for avid nature lovers, hikers, and fitness freaks of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad venturing into the wild for enjoying the lush green tracks and exotic bird life.

Salim Suleman, a hiker and fitness trainer told APP that he started his meditation at the Trail-5 a couple of months back. The scenic trail though welcomed a number of people daily but its sprawling nature and silence deep into the nature-rich realm provided the perfect ambiance for yoga and meditation, he added. Suleman believed that due to the prevailing pressing times, it was necessary for individuals of every age group to visit the trails and such places full of nature to relieve their tension and frustration. “It is a good activity to hike on trails as not only it reduces your mental pressure but also maintains your blood sugar levels and provides you with an opportunity to have a catharsis of bad feelings and absorb positive vibes from nature.”

Shuneela Abid, a routine trekker and student said that the trail had a beautiful environment and an attractive green cover that kept one mesmerised at a glance. “I started visiting Trail-5 since my BS studies commenced and it’s my favourite leisure time activity.” She mentioned that hiking helped in improving her relationship with nature as it provided her an opportunity to learn more about plants and encounter unique birds hovering on the branches of trees in the wild.

Sohail Butt, a journalist and nature enthusiast noted that previously the trails were littered with plastics by irresponsible visitors that had been controlled to an extent by the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) through mass sensitisation and public ownership. He said his experience with hiking was memorable and exciting as Trail-5 track was ideal for boosting tracking skills and improving one’s physique. “Hiking never helps losing weight rather it strengthens limbs and joints through hard physical exertion while walking up the cliff.” The IWMB officials informed that the patrolling staff was vigilant and taking strict action against littering. They were also engaged in creating awareness among the visitors on zero plastic use in the national park, he added.