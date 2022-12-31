Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (SAW) University will be set up in Lahore: Elahi

Former minister Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari MPA called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

The CM reiterated that serving the people was his core objective and thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to serve the religion as well. For the first time, Khatam-ul-Nabiyeen (SAW) University will be set up in Lahore. The Punjab assembly has unanimously approved the bill and one billion rupees have also been earmarked for it. This university would become a distinguished institution for research on the Seerat-ul-Nabi (PBUH); he said and added that a VC block, mosque and hostel would be built in it.

The CM regretted that no sustainable work has been done for the public welfare by the opponents as their tenures were packed with political chicanery. ‘We are taking concrete steps to give relief to the people like our first term and public welfare work done in five months has no comparison,’ he maintained. The politics of propaganda is the domain of opponents and they will continue to be answered through public service. We will continue to do public-centric work without caring for the opponents, he concluded.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti was also present.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and secretary general PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azeem called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office on friday.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Punjab Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi became the voice of the people of Jampur and announced to grant Jampur the status of a district. Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presided over a high-level meeting at CM office today in which Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Member National Assembly Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshak, Provincial Minister Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, MPA Farooq Amanullah Dreshak, Sardar Awais Dreshak, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin, Former Assembly Member Meena Leghari, Dildar Cheema and Ali Bahadur Dreshak attended the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Captain (Retd) Asadullah Khan, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Acting Senior Member Board of Revenue Naveed Shirazi, DC Rajanpur and the concerned officials also attended the meeting while Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Division participated in the meeting via video link.

The CM while addressing the meeting stated that Dajal and Muhammad Pur will be accorded the status of tehsils of Jampur. CM maintained that a decision has been made to grant Jampur the status of a district on the long overdue demand of the people. CM vowed to make Jampur best district of Punjab adding that with the formation of a district the problems of the masses will be resolved. CM highlighted that thousands of employment opportunities will be generated with Jampur becoming a district. The service delivery system will improve in Jampur, Muhammad Pur and Dajal. CM underscored that establishing a university in Jampur is part of our priorities adding that with the setting up of a university in Jampur students especially female students will be provided opportunities to obtain higher education.

The CM outlined that Jampur is like Gujrat to him adding that he wants progress and uplift of Jampur from his heart and soul. Member National Assembly Nasrullah Dreshak remarked that we are deeply thankful to CM Parvez Elahi for making announcement to grant Jampur the status of a district. Nasrullah Dreshak acknowledged that the Chief Minister has resolved the long overdue problem of the people of Jampur. Mohsin Leghari remarked that people of Jampur highly appreciates the decision of CM Parvez Elahi to grant Jampur the status of a district.

Meanwhile, a Spain-based expatriate businessman Ch. Abdul Ghaffar Gujjar called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office and discussed the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM stated that he values Pakistanis living abroad with all his heart and assured him of providing every possible facility for investment. The incumbent government has transformed Punjab into a business-friendly province. The chip manufacturing industry would be promoted in Punjab along with the promotion of technical education facilities to meet the needs of the industrial sector, he added.

Abdul Ghaffar termed CM Parvez Elahi a public leader in the true sense who has done great work in a short period of four months. Parvez Elahi’s services for the people will always be remembered, he added.

The CM congratulated Azam Chaudhry on the success of the Pioneer Panel in the LPC election and added that the land for the second phase of the journalist colony would soon be transferred to Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation. Instructions have been issued to RUDA; he said and cited that a police post was also being established in the journalist colony Harbanspura. I fulfilled the dream of a roof for journalists before and would do it again, he assured. Plots would also be given to LPC employees and disabled & sick journalists in the second phase of the journalist colony, he concluded.

Azam Ch. termed CM as the benefactor of the journalist community while Rana Azeem said that no other chief minister could do what Parvez Elahi has done for the journalists.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated the newly elected president Rana Muhammad Usman and others on their success in the election of Press Club Sheikhupura.

The CM also congratulated the unopposed senior vice president Azeem Ali Sheikh, vice president Aqeel Ahmad Bhatti, general secretary Ghulam Mustafa, joint secretary Saifur Rehman Saifi, finance secretary Khaqan Bhatti, information secretary Aziz Shahid and office secretary Qamaruddin Qadri.

The CM extended good wishes to them and hoped that they would play their role in solving the problems of the journalists of Sheikhupura.