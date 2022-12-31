Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 31 December 2022 is being sold for Rs. 157407 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 183600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 31 December 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 183,600 Rs 168,299 Rs 160,650 Rs 137,700 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 157,407 Rs 144,289 Rs 137,731 Rs 118,056 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 15,741 Rs 14,429 Rs 13,773 Rs 11,806 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 446,244 Rs 409,055 Rs 390,463 Rs 334,683

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.