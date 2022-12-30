Amar wants a Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Pakistan to make women-centric movies

Actor Amar Khan has wished for a filmmaker to be born in Pakistan like Bollywood’s Sanjay Leela Bhansali by 2023 to make a women-centric movie.

Expressing her thoughts on Twitter, the “Ustani Jee” actor wrote, “Rab kare 2023 mein koi aik adh bhansali border k is paar bhi janam le.Warna we have never made a female oriented commercially successful film.

They continue to be male centric.”

The “Belapur Ki Dayan” star was referring to Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” which shattered the myth that women lead actors could not be successful at the box office and that traditional dialogue-based storytelling was not universally appreciated.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali created a simplest film with strong emotional depth and intense drama.

The film grossed over US $26 million worldwide, becoming the fifth highest grossing Hindi films of 2022. Indian critics stated that the film’s box-office verdict as “hit”.