Friday, December 30, 2022


Late Amjad’s daughter Hoorain ties the knot

Staff Report

Renowned Qawwal and Naat Khuwan Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain Sabri has tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Lahore. Hoorain got married to Musa. The Nikkah ceremony took place at their Lahore residence among the instant family members and close friends. Actor/host Maya Khan was also present at the Nikkah event. Sabri always considered her as his sister. Khan’s YouTube videos showed that the Nikkah took place a day after the mehndi function. Late Amjad Sabri was assassinated on June 22, 2016. His sudden death came out as a shock to the entire country.

