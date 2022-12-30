POA-endorsed 3rd National Athletes Forum concludes

LAHORE: The 3rd National Athletes Forum, organised and endorsed by the Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association, concluded at Lahore College for Women University here the other day. The last day of the event started with an informative presentation of the athletes rights and responsibility by Ms Sumera Sattar, POA executive member, Muhammad Inam Butt, POA athletes commission chairman, and Ms Asma Akram, young Olympic ambassador. Hamdan Nazir, MEMOSIAN, gave a lecture on non-accidental violence in sports. Manzoor ul Hasan, former hockey Olympian, and Col (r) Saeed Khan interacted with the athletes. Dr Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, guest of honour, thanked the POA for this collaboration and said Pakistan must take further steps for empowering athletes. She said that LCWU was looking forward to work with the POA for this national cause.

Tayyab Ikram, International Hockey Federation (FIH) President, graced the occasion as a chief guest. Addressing the athletes and students, he said that athletes had huge potential to benefit from their hard work and it was in that process that the athletes empower themselves not only for their own good but also for the social welfare. POA President Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan thanked the management of Lahore College for Women University for partnering with the POA for this event. He said that that all the stakeholders should collaborate to work together to support national heroes. Inam Butt expressed his gratitude to all the participants of the forum and assured that the Athletes Commission would organise more opportunities for the athletes to learn and participate in the leadership processes as athletes would be taking over the responsibility of future leaders.