HE Minister XI beats GCU VC XI by four runs

LAHORE: The Higher Education Minister XI beat the Government College University Lahore Vice Chancellor XI by four runs at a friendly cricket match at the University’s Cricket Ground here on Thursday. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi led the GCU VC XI while Punjab Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun was seen in action from the HE Minister XI. Earlier winning the toss, the HE Minister XI chose to bat first and posted 91 runs in just 12 overs. Minister Raja Humayun played an unbeaten inning of 24 runs. IT University Lahore vice-chancellor Prof Dr Sarfraz Khurshid also scored some quick runs from the HE Minister XI. The GCU VC XI failed to chase the score and surrendered at 87 runs. Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi was declared the Man of the Match for an unbeatable inning of 30 runs. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that this festival match between GCU and HED Punjab is being held for the second consecutive year; it turned out to be an excellent event to welcome winter and foster relationships between the university faculty and higher education officials.