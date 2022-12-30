Rupee closes at Rs 226.41 against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 226.41 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 226.37. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 233.5 and Rs 235.5 respectively. The price of the euro was decreased by 07 paisa and closed at Rs 240.58 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 240.65, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.69, whereas an increase of 29 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 272.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs 272.21. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 61.64 and Rs 60.22 respectively.