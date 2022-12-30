Gold price decreases by Rs 200 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs 200 on Thursday and was sold at Rs182,600 against its sale at Rs182,800, the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 156,550 against Rs156,721; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 143,504 against its sale at Rs 143,661, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,050 and Rs 1,757.54 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $04 and was sold at $1,807 against its sale at $1,803, the association reported.