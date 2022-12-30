PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 467.93 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 467.93 points, with a positive change of 1.19 percent, closing at 39,747.36 against 39,279.43 points on the previous day.

A total of 227,788,151 shares were traded during the day as compared to 258,454,294 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.037 billion against Rs 8.508 billion on the last trading day. As many as 347 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 227 of them recorded gains and 101 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Bank Al-Falah with 52,190,634 shares at Rs 29.88 per share, K-Electric with 20,118,500 shares at Rs 2.49 per share and Cnergyico PK with 13,116,410 shares at Rs 3.63 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 592.65 per share price, closing at Rs8494.65, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan with a Rs 366.24 rise in its per share price to Rs5781.54. Bhanero Tex witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 77.50 per share closing at Rs 960.00, followed by Premium Tex with a Rs 44.20 decline to close at Rs 557.05.