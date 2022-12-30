Huge relief for Dar after frozen assets in NAB case restored

The administration in Punjab capital on Thursday restored the assets of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, which were frozen by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an assets beyond means case.

Reports said the administration had returned the property Hajveri House, 7-H, Gulberg-III, to Mr Dar after it was directed by the anti-graft watchdog to do so. Furthermore, a letter has been sent to the four banks to restore his Rs5.58 billion worth of accounts.

An accountability court ordered freezing of Dar’s assets after his continuous absence from court proceedings in the case. In November last, the court sent the reference against the finance minister and others in an assets beyond means case back to the NAB, saying it did not fall under its jurisdiction after latest amendments to the NAB laws. A reference against Ishaq Dar and others was filed in 2017. After his indictment in the case, he flew to London and remained in self-exile for nearly five years. He was also declared a proclaimed offender in the case for not showing up in court.

However, the decision was reversed in September last, paving the way for Mr Dar to return to the country and assume charge as finance minister. Earlier in November, an Islamabad accountability court sent a reference against the finance minister and others in an assets-beyond-means case back to the NAB, saying that it did not have the jurisdiction to act under the new NAB laws. Dar had approached the accountability court seeking his acquittal in the case, unfreezing of his assets, and a permanent exemption from personal attendance in proceedings.

The judge said that the reference does not fall under his court’s jurisdiction under the new NAB laws.

According to Express News, Dar has taken custody of Hajveri House today (Thursday) while the bank accounts are also expected to be restored soon.