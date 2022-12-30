Political stability can fix Pakistan’s economic pain: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Thursday only political stability could lead to economic stability in the country as in the prevailing circumstances all financial wizards would fail. Taking to Twitter, he said how could those who were not holding the local government elections right now, express their willingness to go for the general election. Bashing the economic policies of the PDM-led government, the former minister said factories were closing down, while rate of US dollar touching Rs270. He said fresh elections were the only solution to the economic crisis. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he advised him to visit houses of the poor to see whether or not Pakistan had defaulted. The minister said on the one hand the country had to pay $8.3 billion in the first three months of 2023 and, on the other, the government was begging for money.