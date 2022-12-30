BISP offices to be opened in eight new tehsils of Punjab: Kundi

Minister of State for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi said on Thursday that financial assistance had been disbursed among 98 percent flood victims who were beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme. Addressing a press conference here, he said that almost Rs 8.5 billion had to be distributed in Punjab among flood affectees, adding that only 7,516 families had left. He said that almost 2.8 million beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme suffered due to recent floods in the country and the government allocated about Rs 70 billion to provide them financial assistance. Remaining beneficiaries were those whose data needed updation, he added. He further said there were 139 offices of Benazir Income Support Programme in Punjab while the offices of BISP would be opened in seven to eight new tehsils as well.

Faisal Karim said that BISP had taken an initiative to register transgender community in the programme. The State Minister said that BISP was going to hold a dynamic survey which would start soon in BISP tehsil offices. He said that previous government stopped almost 800,000 to 900,000 cards without carrying out proper verification, adding that BISP board had given approval and soon majority of these cards would be restored. He said that Imran Khan had made a tall claim of collecting Rs 15 billion through a telethon for flood victims, adding that flood affectees were still waiting for this amount to be used for their rehabilitation.

He said, “PPP does not believe in deviating from the constitution.” During the tenure of PTI government political leaders were politically victimized through National Accountability Bureau, he added. If PTI members wanted to give resignations they could give but speaker office had to adopt a due process in this regard, he said. Faisal Karim said country, constitution and parliament could not work as per the wishes of any individual.