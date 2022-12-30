E-stamp paper formally launched in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan formally launched e-stamp paper in the provincial capital on Thursday. The step has been taken on the special directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. Besides, officers of the district administration, officers of the revenue department and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) were also present on the occasion. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that with the launching of e-stamp papers, the practice of the issuance of stamp papers in back dates would stop and help prevent dispute regarding sale and purchase of properties, beside the fixation of actual rate and eradication of the tampering and frauds. He said that each e-stamp paper would be issued with unique Barcode, which could be easily verified online. He further termed the introduction of e-stamp paper a revolutionary step as compared to manual one and would go a long way in the facilitation of the people.