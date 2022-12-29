Amnesty for illegal foreigners in Pakistan to end on Dec 31

The amnesty for foreign nationals living unlawfully in Pakistan will cease on December 31 as a result of a letter the Ministry of Interior addressed to NADRA ordering the end of this amnesty program.

From January 1, 2023, foreign citizens who have overstayed their visas in Pakistan will be subject to fines.

Those who overstay for longer than a year will be banned when the amnesty scheme expires, and NADRA will also impose a fine on them.

Beginning on July 29 of this year, a scheme was released by the Ministry of Interior for foreigners living unlawfully in Pakistan.

Under the amnesty scheme, foreigners did not have to pay huge fines to leave Pakistan but now this relief will be ended on Dec 31, 2022.