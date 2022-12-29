RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred and two terrorists killed in an intense exchange of fire in general area Arawali, Kurram district, on Thursday.

The killed militants remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army troops fought bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists, and recovered weapons and ammunition after killing them.

The martyred soldiers included Subedar Shuja Muhammad (43), resident of Khairpur; Naik Muhammad Ramzan (32), resident of Khuzdar; and Sepoy Abdul Rehman (30), resident of Sukkur.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to kill terrorists, if any found in the area, ISPR said. The Pakistan Army, it added, was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthened its resolve.