Gold prices slightly dropped in Pakistan

The price of gold on Thursday saw a slight drop after the Pakistani rupee’s effort to be strong against the US dollar in the local market.

The price of 24-karat of pure gold declined by Rs200 per tola on Thursday.

With this decrease, the price of 24-karat fine gold reached Rs182,600 per tola in the Pakistani yellow metal bazaar.

The price of 10-gram gold of 24-karat has also dropped by Rs171 to reach Rs156,550. The price of 10-gram gold of 22-karat also decreased to reach Rs143,504.

The 24-karat of pure silver has remained stable at Rs2050 per tola.

The price of 10-gram silver has also witnessed stability as it is traded for Rs1757.54.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce has increased by $4.

The international rate for gold per ounce has now reached $1807.

Today gold rates is Rs5000 over cost in Dubai gold rates.