Kareena and Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a lovely vacation in Gstaad, Switzerland with kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. While having a quality time with her family, Kareena is keeping her fans updated with the fun she is having during the trip. Taking it to her Instagram, she posted a picture on her story where she can be seen posing with her elder son Taimur AKA Tim. The mother-son duo took a mirror selfie as the two were all set to go to ski. The caption on the story read: “I’m here for the look.” Kareena wore a white-coloured parachute jacket with a white high-neck inner paired with black pajamas. She donned down a messy bun and pouted while taking the picture. Meanwhile, baby Tim wore a yellow jacket with light green pyjamas. He also had a skiing helmet and glasses on.

Bebo also shared another picture where her husband Saif can be seen drooling over some delicious food while cooking. She wrote: “Fondue uff.” He looked super handsome as he wore a white t-shirt with sleeves folded up along with a pair of light blue denim jeans and black framed spectacles. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan landed in Switzerland yesterday to celebrate and welcome the New Year.