National selectors name 21 probables for New Zealand ODI series

LAHORE: The Men’s Interim National Selection Committee on Wenesday named 21 probables for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches against New Zealand, which will be played here at the National Bank Cricket Arena on January 9, 11 and 13 in Karachi. The selectors will announce the 16-player squad following the conclusion of the Pakistan Cup and during the second Test, which will also be played here from 2-6 January. Opener Sharjeel Khan has been named after playing his 25th and final ODI in January 2017, while Shan Masood, who played against Australia in five ODIs in the UAE in 2019, has also been included in the probables list. The selectors have included six players who are yet to make an ODI appearance. They are: Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir. Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, have not been named in the probables list.

Probables: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir.