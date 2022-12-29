Zhao Shiren presents Pak-China Friendship Award-2022 to PCJCCI

Chinese Consul General in Lahore Mr. Zhao Shiren on Wednesday presented Pakistan-China Friendship Award-2022 to Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PCJCCI). PCJCCI Secretary Salahuddin Hanif received the award here at a ceremony held in this connection. On this occasion, Mr. Zhao Shireen appreciated the working of PCJCCI related to regional connectivity and bilateral-trade and declared it as one of the best chambers working in Pakistan. He also praised various initiatives of the PCJCCI which included Pak China Knowledge Portal, China-Way magazine, Chinese language courses and Pak-China Technology Gateway. Mr Zhao Shireen said, “Pakistan is the owner of all CPEC projects and we are here to facilitate them in all aspects. The trade, investment, business between two nations could be much better if we work with unity and harmony. So here, I will raise my motto; Let’s work together; let’s grow together”.

Salahuddin Hanif thanked the Consul General for honoring PCJCCI with such prestigious award and said that Pakistan China Joint Chamber was resolute to serve as a model chamber and a vibrant platform for promoting mutual investment and friendship between Pak-China. “Our objective is to adopt an innovative stratagem to promote trade and development not only between Pakistan and China, but also over the entire region in order to ensure future stability, security and prosperity for all of us.” He added China had emerged as second largest economy of the world and international experts were envisaging a far bigger role for China on the economic horizon of the world. The way China managed the global financial crisis was commendable and an example of hard work for all of us.