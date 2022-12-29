26th CNS Open Golf Championship kicks off at Karachi Golf Club

The opening ceremony and media brief of 26th Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship was held Wednesday at picturesque Karachi Golf Club (KGC). Commander Karachi Rear Admiral Mian Zakirullah Jan graced the occasion as Chief Guest and inaugurated the championship. During the media brief, the Patron Pakistan Navy Golf (South), Cdre Muhammad Irfan Taj apprised on salient of championship scheduled from 29 Dec 22 to 01 Jan 23 and its conduct in various categories. The Golf Championship will be played in professionals, amateurs, veterans, ladies and junior categories. For Professional and amateurs categories, the tournament will be contested for 72 holes matches. 36 holes by senior professionals and 18 holes matches for juniors and ladies whereas, 9 holes matches will be contested among veterans.

In 1995, Pakistan Navy instituted Chief of the Naval Staff Open Golf Championship at Karachi Golf Club (KGC), to add a national level Golf event in the calendar of Pakistan Golf Federation. Ever since, it has become a regular and major event of national golf circuit. Such events provide a unique opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s positive image to the world as a peace and sports loving nation. This also helps in generating healthy activities in the society. The regular conduct of this event is the manifestation of PN’s commitment towards the promotion of golf at national and international level. The opening ceremony was attended by civil & military dignitaries, sponsors, golf players and media representatives.