Lecture to enlighten students with colonial present of water held

An invited lecture of “Dr. Daanish Mustafa”, Professor of Critical Geography and Environment, Kings College London, on the topic “Decolonizing Water? Understanding Pakistan Floods 2022 as Part of the Colonial Present” was arranged on 28th December, 2022 in the Webinar Hall, University of Central Punjab. The event was organized by Voltaire Society under the auspices of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The key objective of this event was to enlighten the students with the colonial present of the water and describing it’s decolonial dimensions, particularly in the case of Pakistan Floods 2022, while expounding the role of local community in water management. Dr. Mustafa started by explaining the reality of water in all its dimensions while highlighting the negotiable relation of water with humanity. Following, he discussed the imagination and mindset of our locals in how we would have imagined the reality of water. Afterwards, he expounded that it is a tragedy that our cultural heritage and experiences have been undermined due to colonial thinking. He also explained that how colonial present has been the reason for the devastation occurred in Pakistan. Lastly, he suggested through his ethnographic research that with the help of decolonial thinking, we can solve the problems of Pakistan and we should free our imagination to enrich scientific field with our own cultural experiences to create a healthier world.

The discussion was followed by Q & A session. Relevant questions were asked by the students and the faculty members which Dr. Mustafa appreciated and answered diligently. At the end, the Dean of Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt concluded the session with his remarks and thanked the distinguished guest by presenting him a souvenir of UCP.