2,738 families of police personnel get financial support

Lahore Police, in supervision of Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, has distributed an amount of more than rupees 49 crore 71 lac 09 thousands among as many as 2,738 families of police personnel this year as welfare grants to financially support and facilitate them in marriages, educational stipends, medical treatment, funeral charges, Group Insurance and other welfare related matters.

According to the spokesperson Lahore Police, as many as 133 families were distributed an amount of rupees 25 crore and 97 lac as financial grant among employees of the Lahore police and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees.

As many as 681 cheques worth rupees 05 crore 83 lac and 45 thousand have been distributed as dowry grant this year. An amount of more than rupees 02 crore 46 lac was also distributed among 806 police personnel as scholarships for education of their children. Similarly an amount of more than rupees 05 crore 22 lac was also distributed among policemen as Group Insurance money.

Lahore Police distributed an amount of rupees more than 07 crore 01 lac 62 thousand among 37 police personnel as medical treatment this year.

As many as 602 families were facilitated with an amount of rupees 02 crore and 03 lac s maintenance allowance. Lahore Police distributed rupees 02 crore and 70 lac among two families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during protection of life and properties of the citizens. Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that welfare of police officers and officials, their family members particularly the heirs of police martyrs was his top priority.

Welfare Eye wing in CCPO office is providing online welfare services and focal persons have also been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families regarding their different financial matters. SSP Admin Lahore Atif Nazir said any negligence and delay tactics in matters of welfare of police employees will not be tolerated at any cost.