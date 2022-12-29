Early elections will put country on path of progress: Cheema

Every day starts with a piece of bad news in the economic field. There are lakhs of families involved in the textile industry and this industry is on the verge of collapse. At present, the families facing continued hunger and uncertain future are cursing the conspirators from the core of their hearts. If they want to do any service to the country then announce immediate elections. Conducting early, transparent elections will truly improve the country.

These views were expressed by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement issued Wednesday.

She regretted that Pakistan is sinking deep into a quagmire of economic and political problems day by day. The imported government has become blind in the power struggle to protect their loot and plunder. While the world is fast moving forward, we are continuing the downward spiral, she added. In eight months, the corruption cases of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Ahsan Iqbal, Maryam Nawaz and numerous other corrupt people were closed. Regrettably, the PML-N comes out clean and transparent every time during their rule. Meanwhile, Imran Khan exposed numerous masked faces by sacrificing his democratic government, she said. Today, every child knows who has harmed Pakistan to date.

Musarat Cheema further stated that the fear we were constantly expressing has now become a reality. Foreign exchange reserves have become so low that even some ‘surgical equipment’ cannot be imported. Even the IMF is not negotiating with this incompetent cabal. Pakistan is stuck in a steep quagmire, for which all the conspirators are responsible; she asserted and added that Pakistan’s largest export industry is facing huge difficulties. In Faisalabad alone, 1.5 million jobs have been terminated in the textile sector. 5.5 million jobs were given by the PTI government and now lakhs are becoming unemployed every day. Tired of inflation, the hapless people cannot feed their children even two meals a day. After the increase in flour prices in the country, bakers have started preparations to further increase the prices of bread, she concluded.