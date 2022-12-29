COMSATS projects, careers expo inaugurated

Over 150 companies participated in the COMSATS’ Projects and Career Expo organized by the Career Development Center, COMSATS University Islamabad on Wednesday in the Islamabad Campus.

Dr. Muhammad T. Afzal, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad along with Dr. Shahid Mahmood Baig, Chairman, Pakistan Science Foundation and Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan, Advisor (Academics and NAHE), Higher Education Commission inaugurated the Projects and Careers Expo. While talking to the media, the Rector, of COMSATS University, Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal said that COMSATS’ students receive extensive training in a variety of industry-relevant skill sets and are exposed to industry problems as part of their final year research projects to help them succeed in their careers.

Internships and apprenticeships during their degrees enable students to critically analyze situations in the industry and should be made an integral part of the curriculum. COMSATS University Islamabad has created opportunities for internships in different sectors to help its students find the right career path for themselves. Companies participating in the expo belonged to the sectors of Architecture and Design, Banking, Development NGOs, IT/Software firms, Construction, Health Care, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Advertising and Media, Oil and Gas, Technology, Telecom and Textile. Through this biannual event, final-year students interact with industry experts from various sectors.