The Urban Oasis: Redefining Luxury Living in Karachi

In the heart of Karachi’s prestigious Phase 8, DHA, a new architectural marvel is redefining luxury living. The Urban Oasis, the latest project by renowned home developer Zulfiqar Paracha, is not just a residence—it is a sanctuary of artistry, nature, and impeccable design.

Designed with a blend of Mediterranean and Spanish influences, The Urban Oasis exemplifies the philosophy Team Zulfiqar Paracha has cultivated over four decades: a home is more than a structure—it is an intimate retreat. “We don’t make houses; we make homes,” says Zulfiqar Paracha, emphasizing the ethos that guided this creation.

Set on a sprawling 1,000-square-yard plot, The Urban Oasis integrates nature into every facet of its design. Skylights flood the interiors with natural light, terraces offer panoramic views, and a Van Gogh-inspired pool adds an artistic flourish. The house’s unique three-sided front elevation provides a striking yet practical layout, balancing luxury with functionality.

The residence boasts six spacious bedrooms, a multi-functional hall, several lounges, a gym, and a basement that doubles as a billiard room. Thoughtful details such as hand-cut glass mosaics, hand-painted tiles, and Japanese-inspired murals contribute to its distinct aesthetic. Interior design elements, including curated furniture by Zahra Ebrahim and artwork from Chawkandi Art Gallery, further enhance its sophisticated ambiance.

Sustainability is at the core of The Urban Oasis, with provisions for solar panels, energy-efficient lighting, and extensive indoor and outdoor plantations curated by artist Durriya Kazi. These elements ensure that the house remains in harmony with changing seasons while reducing its ecological footprint.

Beyond its architectural brilliance, The Urban Oasis stands as a testament to Team Zulfiqar Paracha’s dedication to crafting homes that foster connection and well-being. “Our goal is to create spaces that encourage family bonding and personal rejuvenation,” says Sara Adnan Paracha. “A home should be a place of warmth, comfort, and timeless beauty.”

With an address that places it within close reach of Karachi’s top landmarks, including Zakaria Masjid, Creek Wall, cinemas, schools, and high-end shopping districts, The Urban Oasis offers both exclusivity and convenience.

Public viewings of the property will take place today, i.e. February 16 and tomorrow, February 17, followed by private appointments for the remainder of the month. For those seeking an unparalleled living experience in Karachi, The Urban Oasis stands as a beacon of luxury, artistry, and inspired living.

For more information on Zulfiqar Paracha and his upcoming projects, visit: Website: https://zulfiqarparacha.com.pk Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zulfiqar_paracha/