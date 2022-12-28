PSX loses 352 points, closes at 39,802.9 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 352.25 points, a negative change of 0.88 percent, closing at 39,802.91 against 40,155.16 points on the previous day. A total of 153,741,052 shares were traded during the day as compared to 146,880,187 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 5.537 billion against Rs 5.134 billion on the last trading day. As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 98 of them recorded gains and 212 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.