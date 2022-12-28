IG Punjab for special measures to ensure safety of tourists in Murree

Inspector General Police Punjab Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that the real work of the police is not in the offices but in the field. Practical steps should be taken for crime control by leaving the offices. IG Punjab made it clear that the officer who does not work will be called to account immediately. He further expressed that officers should give best results with respect to crime control because there is no shortage of resources. IG Punjab ordered to set up a special action plan to maintain the atmosphere of law and order throughout the province on New Year’s Night. He said that special teams should be formed to prevent aerial firing, one-wheeling and hooliganism and surety bonds should be taken before the time from the parents of youths involved in one-wheeling.

Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said that Chief Traffic Officers of major cities including CTO Lahore should form special plans for New Year and no concession should be given to law breakers involved in illegal activities on the roads. IG Punjab directed that strict action should be taken on the manufacture, sale and consumption of inflammable substances, poisonous alcohol and other drugs and anti-social elements involved in the heinous trade should be arrested and given severe punishments. IG Punjab expressed concern over the increase in crimes against property, including robbery, dacoity and murder. Strict action should be taken against organized gangs involved in motorcycle and vehicle theft. Aamir Zulfiqar Khan directed that a special crackdown should be started to arrest the habitual criminals involved in serious crimes. IG Punjab emphasized that a zero tolerance policy should be adopted on the incidents of abuse of children and the brutal culprits involved in such incidents should be given severe punishment. He expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding the law and order situation in the province at the Central Police Office. During the meeting, the overall law and order situation and crime statistics were reviewed throughout the province this year.

IG Punjab said that those who spoil the sanctity of the uniform do not deserve any concession, strict action should be taken for violation of discipline and those responsible should be given strict punishment. IG Punjab said that vigorous steps should be taken under public centric policing to create a sense of security among the citizens. IG Punjab said that the best welfare of the force is among my top priorities, so all the RPOs should meet directly with the subordinate force in the next seven days to hear their problems. He ordered RPO Rawalpindi to form a special plan for the protection and convenience of tourists in Murree. He said that in view of the expected rush of tourists during the snowy season, additional teams should be deployed and supervisory officers should personally monitor the situation. The meeting was attended by Additional IG Operations, Special Branch, CTD, CCPO Lahore, RPOs of all regions and DIGs.