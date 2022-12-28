LHC allows theaters to remain open till 11:30pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday allowed the theaters to remain open till 11.30pm. The court ordered the district administration for issuing a notification to keep the theaters open from 9.30 to 11.30pm.

The court also ordered to suspend show cause notices issued to theaters for remaining open after 10.00 pm. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Punjab Artist Producers Theater Association.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the theaters remain closed for 22 hours and only open for two hours a day. However, the administration has issued notices to theaters for remaining open after 10.00pm, he added.

He pleaded with the court to extend the theaters’ opening hours.

At this stage, the court observed that it had not given any orders of closing the theaters at 10.00pm. To which, a provincial law officer submitted that the court had ordered the closure of commercial

areas by 10.00pm. The court addressed the law officer and observed that “the administration started closing theaters too”.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till December 30 and allowed theaters to remain open till 11.30pm.