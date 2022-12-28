Imran Khan fighting for real independence: Cheema

The corrupt cabal has come to power as a part of the conspiracy but has completely failed to run the government. The majority of Pakistanis are forced to live below the poverty line. The country is destined to be bankrupt when ‘Zar Baba’ and the cabinet of innumerable thieves are embezzling huge money from public projects. The desire for a free and independent Pakistan is in the heart of every Pakistani and Imran Khan is striving for real freedom and independence of the nation. This was said by Chief Minister and Punjab Government Spokesperson Musarat Jamshed Cheema in a statement on Twitter.

She said that the imported government knows that it will not get any relief from the public court, which is why it is evading the elections. Karachi and Islamabad elections were postponed while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s elections were avoided too. By postponing the local bodies elections in Islamabad, the Election Commission has temporarily saved the imported government from defeat, she said. The defeat of the PDM parties in the upcoming elections is writing on the wall, she noted and said that if they could not compete with Imran Khan in the political arena, they wanted to craft a technical knockout.

When the court called for all the records of Toshakhana, the PMLN’s MNA withdrew his case against Imran Khan from the Election Commission. Even after using every dirty tactic against Imran Khan, the imported government was defeated. After failing in the political arena and the courts, fake audio has further ended their residual politics. Compared to Tehreek-e-Insaaf, there are no political people but criminals and people ignorant of political and moral values; she regretted and added that no conspiracy can change the decision of the people.

The imported cabal is well aware of its utter unpopularity in the masses as the people are tired of inflation and their incompetence, she maintained. In this impassive system, the bail of the criminal involved in corruption worth billions of rupees is approved while hiding in London, while the bail of Sen Azam Swati has not been approved even after several weeks.

She said that the imported government wants to buy turncoats again after the insult of July 17. If the numbers of these thieves were complete, no confidence against the chief minister would not have to be withdrawn, she noted. Atta Tarar’s statement smells of corruption in voting on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly. Muslim League-N has introduced the tradition of buying and selling turncoats in politics. The PML-N has been brazenly trading the consciences of the members of the assembly in the elections while PTI purged all black sheep from the party in July. Now, every member of Tehreek-e-Insaf is siding with the ideology of Imran Khan. In Punjab Assembly, Tehreek-e-Insaf and Q-League alliance have a numerical majority and the CM will easily get a vote of confidence. Those talking about giving a surprise will get a blow after the results, she concluded.