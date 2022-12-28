UMT, Lahore Qalandars sign MoU

University of Management and Technology (UMT) gave a pleasant reception to the team and management of Lahore Qalandars. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, CEO Lahore Qalandars Atif Rana, Head Coach Aqib Javed, COO Lahore Qalandars Sameen Rana were present on behalf of Lahore Qalandars while UMT President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, GM Marketing Ahmer Shahzad, Head Participant Affairs Ali Mukhtar represented UMT.

The ceremony started with the National Anthem. An MoU was signed between UMT and Lahore Qalandars according to which Lahore Qalandars will play friendly matches together with high achievers of UMT. Along with this, the UMT cricket team will have special training sessions at Qalandars High Performance Center (QHPC). The MoU was signed by President UMT Ibrahim Murad and CEO Lahore Qalandars Mr. Atif Rana.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and other guests including Atif Rana, Sameen Rana expressed their gratitude on the arrival at UMT and said that the enthusiasm of the students is admirable because we felt like we are present in the stadium. Lahore Qalandars also thanked President UMT for his warm welcome and said that Pakistan’s No. 1 cricket team has come to Pakistan’s No. 1 private university today.

Speaking to the students, Shaheen Afridi said that PSL Trophy 2023 will be won by Lahore Qalandars once again.

President UMT Ibrahim Murad expressed his views and said that for student grooming games are very important along with quality education. In the future, UMT and Lahore Qalandars will together outshine the name of Pakistan in the world of sports.

Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza welcomed Lahore Qalandars to UMT and expressed his views that UMT will soon be among the best universities in the world and the process of providing quality education to students is continuing successfully.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Atif Rana interacted with the students and answered their questions and also distributed signed shirts and cricket balls among the students.