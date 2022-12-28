Nine ISIS terror suspects arrested in Turkish capital

At least nine people with suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group were arrested in Türkiye’s capital Ankara, security sources said on Tuesday.

They were caught in simultaneous operations across the capital by counterterrorism and intelligence forces, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. The suspects were found to be in contact with Daesh/ISIS terrorists in conflict zones, and a large number of digital materials and organizational documents were also seized in the raids, the sources said. Operations are underway to nab one more suspect, the sources added. In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults. Meanwhile, Türkiye takes “vital steps” in the energy field despite the ongoing crisis, the country’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said on Tuesday. “The 1970s were periods of severe energy and oil crises in the world, and Türkiye was also heavily affected by those crises. It may be necessary to make a comparison with reference to today. “There is a serious energy crisis in the world today. But today’s Türkiye is managing this energy crisis and even taking vital steps to transform Türkiye into an energy center like never before in its history.”