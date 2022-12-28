Today gold prices in Pakistan – 28 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950. Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities. City Gold Silver Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060 Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060