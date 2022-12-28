Daily Times

Today gold prices in Pakistan – 28 December 2022

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 157,150. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,230 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 183,300 PKR 2,060

 

 

