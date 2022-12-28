Imran equates PDM govt with ‘economic hit man’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday called the incumbent government “economic hit men”, adding that the thieves have ruined the country’s economy as Pakistan faces history’s highest inflation. Speaking to a private TV channel, Imran Khan said conspiracy to oust him as prime minister was hatched inside the country. He claimed Hussain Haqqani was ‘hired’ to fulfill the regime change mission. “What could be more treacherous than installing thieves on powerful positions and quashing cases against them,” he added.

Imran Khan asserted that given how things were progressing, there would be no other option but to hold general elections to solve the political crisis and economic crisis. He reiterated his allegations against former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. Imran further claimed that he sent several messages to the former army chief over a series of events which took place during his final days in office.Imran Khan also took time out to criticize the newly-appointed head of the national cricketing body, Najam Sethi and the ouster of former cricketer Ramiz Raja. Imran was of the opinion that Ramiz Raja was performing well and had revived the cricket system.

Imran Khan also talked about the moral standards of society and how they were being destroyed due to the influence of the western lifestyle. Imran stated that the western lifestyle advertises sins and wrongdoings and of leaking private life into the public domain. The result of it was, he claimed, was that the divorce ratio has increased in the West from one percent to 70% without highlighting any specific country. Imran further said that the family system was being destroyed in the western society. Citing example of Hollywood, Imran Khan said that the life span of a marriage in the film industry of Hollywood has shrunk to two and half years. The former prime minister criticized the US policy of labeling freedom fighters in Afghanistan as terrorists.

“There was a time when Americans termed the jihadis or Mujaideen as moral equals of founding fathers of America.” He advised the incumbent government to control the recent wave of terror, claiming that this time the country may not be able sustain the financial losses suffered. “We do not have the money to fight the war again,” he warned. He said the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have waived their flags in Mir Ali and Miran Shah, two major towns of the border district of North Waziristan, as he stressed on the gravity of the situation amid the uptick in terror events in recent weeks.

The PTI chief alleged that federal government had stopped providing funding for the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) following their merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Predicting an onslaught from terrorists, he said that the police in the newly merged tribal districts would not be able to withstand the terrorists. “If that happens, then there would be ‘complete chaos’,” he warned. Imran again stressed to focus on fixing the economy before jumping headlong into any war. The PTI chairman was of the view that leaking audio and video tapes was part of a very different agenda.