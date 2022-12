Israr downs Uzair in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD: Veteran Israr Gul overcame Uzair Khan in an exciting first round of men’s singles match of Serena Hotels National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Tuesday. Israr hit back from on set down to win the three-set match to advance to the next round. After losing the first set 5-7, Israr put up solid performance to take the next two sets 6-3, 6-4. Earlier, an impressive opening ceremony was held wherein Saeed Ahmad Khan, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) was the chief guest. The ceremony was attended by Col. (retd) Gul Rehman, Secretary General PTF, large number of tennis enthusiasts, players, coaches and media-persons.

Results:

Mens Singles 1st Round: Israr Gul beat Uzair Khan 5-7, 6-3,6-4; Abdullah Adnan beat Asadullah 3-6,6-2,6-1; Barkatullah beat Kashan ul Haq 6-0,6-4; Yousaf Khalil beat Imran Bhatti 6-3,7-5; M. Abid beat Waqas Malik 6-4,6-3; Shahzad Khan beat Nofil Kaleem 6-0,6-0; Faizan Fayyaz beat M. Hamza Asim 2-6,6-2,6-4; Heera Ashiq beat M. Salar Khan 6-3,6-2;Saqib Hayat beat Bakir Ali 6-2,6-2; Mudassir Murtaza beat Hasam Khan 6-3,6-3.

Boys Singles 18 & Under 1st Round: Amir Mazari eabt Hamza Rehmat 6-4,3-6,6-1; Abdul Nafay beat Abdul Razak 6-1,5-7,6-3; Ibrahim Saqib beat Sohan Noor 6-1,6-2; Hamid Israr beat Nabeel Ali Qayum 6-4,6-1; Ahmed Nael Qureshi beat M. Haziq Asim 6-3,6-0; Taimoor Ansari beat Yahya Musa Luni 6-4,6-1; M. Salar Khan beat Sameer Zaman 6-3, 6-2; Mahatir Muhammad beat Kamran Khan 6-0,6-0; Abdul Basit beat Ibrahim Bin Sohail 6-3,2-6,6-3.

Boys Singles 14 and Under 1st Round: Abdul Razak beat Mahad Shehzad 5-3,4-0; Abdullah Khan beat Mozzam Babar 4-0,4-0.