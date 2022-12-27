Sonya Hussyn celebrates Christmas and Muhammad Ali Jinnah’ birthday

Sonya Hussain is a Pakistani actress and model. The stunning diva made her acting debut in a supporting role for the 2011 drama serial Dareecha. She was born on 15th July 1991 in Karachi.

On the birthday of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Hussyn wrote a sweet and heart-warming message for her fellow Pakistanis on Instagram. The actress also wished a happy Christmas to the Pakistani Christian community.

“You are free; you are free to go to your temples; free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in the State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or cast or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state”.

Thank you Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a separate homeland where there is independence and freedom for everyone no matter what religion they belong to. Happy Quaid Day! And, Happy Christmas to all my followers celebrating today.”

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Dareecha, Teesri Manzil, Mein Hari Piya, Mere Hamrahi and many more.