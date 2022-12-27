Hira Mani flaunts glamorous look in latest viral pictures

Hira Mani is a Lollywood diva who is a stunning addition to Pakistan’s showbiz industry, but it is her excellent performance that has captured the hearts of the general public.

The actress shared photos on social media and left fans in awe of her beauty.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

She is known for her leading role in several television serials including Jab We Wed, Firaaq, Mr. Shamim, Ktni girhain Baqi Hain 2, Janam Jali 2, Peet Na Kariyo Koi, Sun Yaara, Bilquees Urf Bitto, Pagli, Mera Khuda Janai, Yaqeen Ka Safar and many more.

Hira Mani is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in Karachi on February 27, 1989. She started her career by hosting a show in 2008. Hira proves her acting skills in the drama industry and also has a very cheerful personality.