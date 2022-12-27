Saleem Sheikh’s daughter’s dance rehearsal video goes viral

Beautiful videos of Pakistani actor Saleem Sheikh’s daughter, Nashmia Saleem Sheikh’s wedding have been spreading like wildfire online.

The Wabaal actor’s daughter tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony. Apart from the dreamy ceremony, the wedding preparation was equally fun which kickstarted with fun-filled dance rehearsals.

In the aforementioned video, the happy bride can be spotted grooving and dancing with her celebrity friends and cousins including Sadaf Kanwal, Shahroz Sabzwari, Shahzad Sheikh and others. In the video, choreographer Abdul Wahab Malik can be seen practising with the fun squad.

On the work front, Sabzwari was recently seen in Hasad, Dil Ruba, Nand, Teri Raah Main, Yeh Ishq Samajh Na Aaye and

Dil-e-Veeran. On the other hand, Kanwal’s recent works include Apni Apni Love Story, Alif and Lockdown.