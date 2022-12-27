Ali Gul Pir ties the knot with Dr Azeemah

Singer-comedian Ali Gul Pir, popular for his socio-political singles, tied the knot with celebrity aesthetician Dr Azeemah Nakhoda.

Rapper, YouTuber and digital content creator, a man with many hats to his credit, Ali Gul Pir just got hitched to his lady love, Dr Azeemah on Saturday in a close-knit ceremony. “Feeling loved, blessed and grateful to have a life partner and to get such a loving family as well,” Pir announced on the photo and video sharing application with a few glimpses from the homely affair.

Addressing his now-wife Nakhoda, the celebrity wrote, “you are stuck with me forever now, good luck to you! Nikkah done.” “As I’ve made you laugh and happy even with a broken leg, now it’s time you give me Duas and love in return,” he added.

Nakhoda also shared a love-filled picture gallery of the just-married couple on the gram and wrote, “Forever,” with a red heart emoji.

For the intimate Nikkah event, the lovely bride went for a simple look in a classic solid red traditional fit adorned with gold embellishments, while the groom complimented her in his all-white attire with a contrasting pocket square, while posing for pictures with friends and family.

To note, Ali Gul Pir rose to fame with satirical singles including ‘Waderai ka Beta’, ‘Saaen to Saeen’ and ‘Taroo Maroo’ among others. He was also a part of the computer-animated film, ‘3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam’.

On the other hand, Azeemah Nakhoda is a medical aesthetician and laser specialist. She is the daughter renowned dermatologist of the country, Dr Tasneem Nakhoda.

The couple got engaged earlier this year.