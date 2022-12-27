Sam Asghari ‘making excuses’ as Britney Spears anxiously wants to have a baby

Sam Asghari reportedly does not want to have a baby with wife Britney Spears as she continues to behave weirdly after her 13-year conservatorship termination.

The aspiring actor “shudders” at the thought of her mood swings in case the couple conceives a child following the painful miscarriage the singer suffered earlier this year.

“Sam was all in on the baby-making deal a few months ago,” an insider told National Enquirer, “And he still definitely wants to be a dad before too long.”

“But there’s no way Britney is equipped to raise a child right now and he shudders at the thought of her mood swings if and when she gets pregnant,” the source added.

While social media users are coming up with wild theories about the singer’s whereabouts, the source said that Spears has totally “gone off the deep end right now” as Asghari himself is “unable to control her.”

The insider added that the Hot Seat actor has “thrown up his hands” and “he’s hoping that she pulls herself together and gets all this anger and drama out of her system.”

Furthermore, the outlet shared that Spears’ constant pleas to convince Asghari to change his mind about having a baby has also become an irritating subject for him.

Meanwhile, Spears is “anxious to get pregnant ASAP and she’s very upset that Sam’s making excuses. She’s telling him there’s no reason to delay this,” the source said. “But it takes two to tango and right now Sam’s not on board with it at all,” the insider added.