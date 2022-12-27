Fans remember Munir Niazi and Parveen Shakir on their death anniversary

The death anniversary of Urdu and Punjabi poet Munir Niazi was observed on Monday.

Munir Niazi s Urdu poetry work includes “Taiz Hawa aur Tanha Phool”, “Jungle main Dhanak” and “Mah-e-Munir” while he published three of his works in Punjabi namely, “Safar di Raat”, “Char Chup Cheezan”and “Rasta Dasan Walay Teray.” He died on this day in Lahore in 2006. Meanwhile, the death anniversary of eminent Urdu poet Parveen Shakir also was observed on Monday. Parveen was born in 1952 and started writing at a very early age with her pen name Beena. It was 1977 when she got published her first collection of poetry called “Khusbu” which earned a huge fame. Her famous poetry books include “Mah-e-Tamam”, “Sad-Barg “, Khud’kalaami” and “Inkar”. She died on this day in a car accident in Islamabad in 1994.