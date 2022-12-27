I believe I can control things: Ashwin

MUMBAI: Indian all rounder Ravi Ashwin said Monday his team wouldn’t have let things ‘get out of control’ without showing resilience at the back end of their second Test match against Bangladesh, which the Indians eventually won by a thin margin. Ashwin played a crucial role with the bat in India’s nerve-wracking win against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday (December 25), strove to play down his contribution but insisted that he would not have gone down without a fight. His man-of-the-match display included an unbeaten 42 in an unbroken 71-run eighth-wicket association with Shreyas Iyer that raised comparisons with the more accomplished batters in the side.

“Oh no,” he quipped, refusing to be drawn into parallels with the other batters. “It was just my day,” he told. “I went and sat outside (of the dressing room), so I had no idea (what was happening inside). I am a nervous watcher of others’ batting but once I have the ball or bat I always believe I can control things.” “I don’t like to go down without a fight. I have always put myself in tough situations from the age of 8. So I try and fight every single day and I don’t like to lose like every member of my team. These are the two occasions where I came out on the right side,” he said adding, “So glad.” Earlier, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin held firm as India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling second Test on Sunday, dashing hopes in Dhaka of a first-ever win over their giant neighbours.