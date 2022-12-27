Not enough attention paid to international schedule: Stokes

LONDON: England test captain Ben Stokes has raised concerns over the scheduling of international cricket, saying the authorities do not give the matter enough thought. Stokes highlighted England s three-match one-day international series in Australia in November, which started four days after they won the Twenty20 World Cup. He described it as a “series which meant nothing”. “The scheduling doesn t get enough attention that it should,” Stokes told the BBC on Monday. Some people say you are playing for England, that should be enough . But there is a lot more to factor in.” Stokes announced his retirement from ODIs in July, citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all three formats of the game. The 31-year-old was part of the England team who won the ODI World Cup in 2019. “You want international cricket to be the highest standard. But we have seen a lot of different squads being picked and players being rested, and that s not the way international cricket should go,” Stokes added.