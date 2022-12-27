PM Shehbaz pays homage to Benazir Bhutto on death anniversary

While paying tribute to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed on the occasion of her death anniversary, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a message on Tuesday that Benazir Bhutto was a bright symbol of democratic and political struggle who embraced martyrdom in the struggle for the rights of the people.

“The black day of December 27, 2007, is an unforgettable day of the martyrdom of a beloved leader of the people. The entire life of the first woman prime minister of the Islamic world, Benazir Bhutto, is a fascinating story of continuous struggle,” he pointed out.

“We pay homage to the historical services of Benazir Bhutto for the country, people, and democracy. Her struggle for the supremacy of the Constitution and her determined and fearless public and political movement against dictatorship is a proud and golden chapter of the history,” he added.

“Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto gave the country and the people a historical gift ‘Charter of Democracy’. They started a new era in the politics of the country,” he stated.

“The Charter of Democracy is a landmark achievement of the political vision of our leaders which ushered in a new political culture and tradition in Pakistan,” he remarked.

“Benazir Bhutto Shaheed took a bold and clear stand against terrorism. Her martyrdom is proof of Pakistan’s iron determination against terrorism,” he added.

“Benazir Bhutto rendered tireless services for the strengthening of national defense, constitutional institutions, and social welfare,” he eulogized.

“We express condolences to the family of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, and all the relatives of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. May Allah raise the ranks of all the martyrs, including Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, and grant patience to the families. Ameen,” he condoled.