Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start Bachelor of Architecture program

The Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) approved the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to start a five-year Bachelor of Architecture program. A special permit has been issued in this regard. The program will be launched in the Department of Architecture, Faculty of Engineering. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, said that the students of South Punjab and the educational and social circles were eager for the initiation of this professional program for a long time. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering and Jam Ayaz Mehmood Chairman Department of Architecture worked hard in this regard and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become the first university in the region where Bachelor of Architecture 5-year program will be started. Since the initiation of this program, on one hand, the gap in this field has been filled and on the other hand, the architectural heritage of South Punjab and Bahawalpur will be preserved as well as enhanced.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad along with Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jameel Registrar, Jam Ayaz Mehmood and faculty members met the Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob and thanked the Vice Chancellor for the special permission and guidance and mentorship for Bachelor of Architecture. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad said that the Faculty of Engineering has crossed another milestone since the initiation of this program and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become unique and distinguished from other universities in the region by having another honor.