KSRelief to distribute shelter materials in Yemen

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) launched on Sunday a project to distribute shelter materials to those affected by torrential rains that swept Socotra governorate, Yemen. As many as 70 tents and 70 shelter bags were distributed in Hadiboh and Qalansiyah districts in the governorate, benefiting 420 people. The Undersecretary of Socotra Governorate, Brigadier General Saleh Ali Saad Al-Soqtari, praised the efforts being exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of families affected by the torrential rains in the governorate, indicating that this emergency aid comes as an extension of the various aid, provided by KSrelief for a number of humanitarian and development sectors in the governorate. Within the project, as many as 6,000 tents and 9,000 shelter bags will be distributed to those affected in Socotra. This comes as a part of the KSrelief ‘s efforts to provide emergency relief support to all Yemeni governorates. Meanwhile, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) inaugurated Al-Ghurf and Bin Hamm elementary schools in Tarim District in Hadramout Governorate after they have been rehabilitated as part of the project to support education in Yemen.

Undersecretary of Hadramout Governorate for the Affairs of Al-Wadi and Al-Sahra Districts Amer Al-Amiri praised the efforts of KSrelief in supporting education and improving the educational environment of students, stressing the importance of the project in supporting the efforts of the official authorities and the Ministry of Education in light of the circumstances affecting Yemen. Al-Amiri also referred to the preparedness of the local authorities to offer all necessary facilitations to ensure the success of projects implemented by KSrelief in various sectors. For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for the Projects and Preparations Sector Eng. Salem Yamur expressed his happiness for implementing the scheme that contributed to rehabilitating several schools that were affected by rain and floods. The project includes the rehabilitation of 23 schools, including 7 schools in Hadramout Governorate, in addition to the distribution of uniforms and school bags, benefiting 11,586 students in Hajjah, Aden, Hadramout, and Mahra governorates.