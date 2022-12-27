After US, Australia and Saudi Arabia too issue security alert

Saudi Arabia and Australia on Monday advised their citizens in Pakistan to be cautious and limit their movement amid rising terror threat. The Saudi Arabian embassy in Islamabad issued a security alert for its citizens, advising them to remain “careful and limit their movement”. Meanwhile, Australia updated its travel advisory for Pakistan today. The security updates come a day after the US embassy stopped its staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to fears of an attack. A few other embassies have also advised their staff and citizens in the federal capital to restrict their movement for some time, especially until Jan 1. The Islamabad police had also raised security to high alert in the capital. The police had said that checking was increased at all entry and exit points and requested the public to cooperate with inspections. In a statement posted in Arabic on their official account on social media site Twitter, the Saudi Arabia embassy in Islamabad wrote, “The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not to go out except for necessity, given that the authorities in the capital, Islamabad, have raised the security alert to the highest level.” The Saudi security alert advised incoming Saudi residents and those in the country to “be cautious” and not venture out except for any necessity. “Security of Islamabad has been placed at the highest level,” the alert said, adding that Saudis should contact the embassy and consulate if the need arises. Meanwhile, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins shared the travel advice which noted that “Australian officials in Islamabad have been advised to increase vigilance and limit travel within the city.” “You should exercise heightened vigilance and monitor the media for latest updates,” it added. The advisory also suggested potential travellers to Pakistan “reconsider” their decision due to the “volatile security situation and high threat of terrorist attack, kidnapping and violence”.