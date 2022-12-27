LHC orders one-week extension in winter holidays for schools

The Lahore High Court has ordered the educational authorities to extend the winter holidays for another week.

On Tuesday, the Lahore High Court was hearing a petition regarding the provincial government’s anti-smog measures.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Kareem ordered the educational institutions to extend the winter vacation by another week and directed them to issue a notification in accordance with the court order.

According to the member of the judicial commission, he wrote a letter to the education department in accordance with the court’s instructions, but the department has yet to issue a notification regarding the extension of winter holidays.

The Punjab government lawyer said that whenever they inform the concerned department about the court order, they demand the written order.

He said as soon as the court issues a written order, the provincial government would make the authorities implement it.

Justice Shahid Kareem said he was dictating an order for the winter holidays’ extension in secondary and higher education schools.